Barcelona have agreed a deal for Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta, who will earn €13m a year in Spain.

Azpilicueta is out of contract at Chelsea this summer, and due to sanctions placed against the current ownership, they are unable to tie players down to new deals.

According to AS, Barcelona have agreed a deal to sign Azpilicueta on a two year deal. Chelsea had reportedly activated an option to extend his contract until next summer, but AS believes he will still join Barcelona in the coming months.

Azpilicueta has been at Chelsea for almost ten years now, but he believes it’s still he experienced a new challenge. The 32-year-old came through the ranks of Osasuna in Spain, and a return to his home country seems likely.

The report also states that Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen will leave the club, so Chelsea are going to be left short in defensive areas.

Although they have youngsters coming through, such as Levi Colwill, Malang Sarr, and Trevoh Chalobah, Thomas Tuchel is likely to be in the market for a more experienced central defender this summer.