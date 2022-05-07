Brighton vs Manchester United team news – Rangnick names unchanged XI

Ralf Rangnick has stayed loyal to the Manchester United players who beat Brentford 3-0 last time out.

There is still no place in the starting eleven for Harry Maguire, who has been named on the bench for Manchester United’s trip to Brighton.

Juan Mata has kept his place after an impressive display against Brentford, in what appears to have been his last game at Old Trafford.

Brighton have named former United forward Danny Welbeck in the starting eleven, but there’s no place for top goalscorer Neil Maupay, who will have to settle for the bench.

The last time these two sides met, Manchester United ran out comfortable 2-0 winners, with Lewis Dunk being sent off for Brighton.

United fans will be hoping for a repeat of that result, as they look to give themselves a fighting chance of finishing in the top four.

Brighton have very little to play for, as they sit tenth in the league and have no threat of going down. European football looks to be out of their hands, with seventh place West Ham sat eight points above them.