Chelsea and Liverpool transfer target breaks silence on future

Chelsea and Liverpool transfer target Aurelien Tchouameni has broke silence on his future at Monaco.

Tchouameni has been linked with a move to both Chelsea and Arsenal, as reported by RMC Sport. The young Monaco star has been a key player for Monaco this season, who currently sit in second place in Ligue 1.

The young French midfielder has spoken to the media recently, amid interest from clubs around Europe.

“I am contracted here until 2024 with the option until 2025. We’ll see what the future has in store for me. The transfer window is always a period where lots of things can happen,” said Tchouameni, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

The 22-year-old hasn’t ruled out leaving Monaco, but he also hasn’t ruled out staying in France. If he stays, there is a strong chance Monaco will be playing Champions League football next season.

“Yeah, why not? The elimination last year stuck in my throat. Playing Champions League football with Monaco isn’t something that would displease me,” added Tchouameni, when asked if he would stay if Monaco qualified for the Champions League.

If the French international does move to the likes of Liverpool or Chelsea, he may not play regular football immediately. Staying at Monaco and playing Champions League football could be the right decision to help with his development.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea have ageing midfielders in their squads, such as Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Thiago, James Milner, and Jordan Henderson, so signing a midfielder who is playing at the top level at such a young age could be a smart move for the future.