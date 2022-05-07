Chelsea to reignite interest in defender Gleison Bremer as a replacement for the outgoing Antonio Rudiger.

Rudiger is out of contract this summer and Thomas Tuchel has confirmed he will leave the club when his contract expires, as reported by Sky Sports.

With Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta also out of contract, Tuchel and his team will be scouting Europe for potential replacements.

According to Football.London, Chelsea have watched Bremer this season as a potential Rudiger replacement. Bremer has regularly played on the left side of a back three this season, so he would slot in perfectly into Tuchel’s system.

Despite being right-footed, Rudiger has often occupied the left centre-back role this season.

Bremer had previously been linked to Chelsea, by Eurosport, but with the imminent departure of Rudiger, it appears they could step up their efforts to sign the Torino defender.

Chelsea are close to securing a top-four finish, which could help tempt Bremer to move to Stamford Bridge. Torino currently sit in 10th position in Italy, and with Champions League football out of reach, he could be looking for a move away to prove himself in the biggest European competition.