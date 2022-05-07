Duo have no long-term future at Newcastle says journalist

Newcastle United duo Jonjo Shelvey and Joelinton have no long-term future with the Magpies.

This is according to journalist Dean Jones, who reported for GiveMeSport, that as the club grows thanks to the new owners, the pair will eventually be replaced by better quality talent.

The journalist stated: “In terms of central midfielders, however good Shelvey and Joelinton have been for Newcastle, they’re not going to be a big part of that future because they’re going to keep pushing and pushing, striving to get better, and those players will fall to the wayside where they will eventually be replaced by better players, and for a fan, that’s pretty exciting.”

As Newcastle look to push up the Premier League table, the club will target players with supreme talent, such as Bruno Guimaraes. Joelinton has been a consistent starter under Eddie Howe and has put in some excellent performances for the Magpies this season.

As for Shelvey, the 30-year-old also has a place secured in Newcastle’s team at present but is not the type of player who can take the Magpies where they want to go with the new investment.

These two players have been solid servants for Newcastle and Eddie Howe but they will ultimately pay the price for the club moving on to better things. This happened at Manchester City to a lot of good players and it will no doubt happen again to any other club taken over by big investors.