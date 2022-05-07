Former Liverpool player the subject of interest for several Premier League clubs

Ranger’s winger Ryan Kent has grabbed the attention of a lot of clubs in the Premier League who could make a move for the 25-year-old in the summer.

Leeds United are said to be one of the main clubs interested in the Englishman, having followed the player for a long time, but could have stiff competition with fellow English clubs Everton, Wolves and Fulham also linked to the Rangers man report 90min.

Kent has been one of Ranger’s best players over the last few years and is an integral part of their side. The winger has three goals and 19 assists in all competitions this season, with his most important contribution coming last Thursday night, having assisted James Tavenier for Ranger’s opener against RB Leipzig.

Kent has already played with a Premier League team in Liverpool, where he joined Rangers from back in 2019. The 25-year-old joined the Reds academy in 2004 as a kid and went on to play just once for the Merseyside club in the FA Cup.

The Englishman is out of contract at Rangers in the summer of 2023 and the Ibrox side are likely to be keen on holding on to one of their most influential players. Rangers do not want to sell Kent but they are also concerned about losing him for free in 2023.

This uncertainty is why the Premier League clubs are circling, as they can sense a bargain with Rangers under pressure to cash in on the 25-year-old.