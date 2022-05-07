Journalist says Moyes’ relationship with club could help West Ham complete striker deal

West Ham and Hull City’s healthy relationship could help the Hammers sign Keane Lewis-Potter this summer, as the 21-year-old looks set to move to the Premier League next season.

The Daily Mail reports that a number of Premier League clubs are interested in the striker such as West Ham, Tottenham and Brentford but according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, the Hammers could have an edge in any potential deal.

When asked what effect the Bowen deal could have on a potential agreement for Lewis-Potter, O’Rourke told GIVEMESPORT:

“It will benefit West Ham if they do decide to pursue their interest in Keane Lewis-Potter. They considered a possible move in January, as did Brentford, so there’s quite a few clubs looking at the young winger, and he’s really impressed in the Championship.”

West Ham signed Jarrod Bowen from Hull in January 2020 and the winger has gone on to become one of the London club’s best players and is having a fantastic campaign this year.

Lewis-Potter is also impressing in the Championship, scoring 11 goals and contributing four assists for the Tigers and could now follow in the footsteps of Bowen in joining the Irons.