Journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested that Tottenham could sell attacking duo Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn this summer.

Tottenham could be set for a busy summer transfer window, with many incomings and outgoings as Antonio Conte’s looks to shape his squad for next season. January signings Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur have both made an impact since joining, and Tottenham fans will be hoping they can continue to bring in players who fit Conte’s style.

However, the London club don’t have a bottomless pit of money, and some players could leave to finance the potential incomings. Journalist O’Rourke believes Moura and Bergwijn could be sacrificed this summer.

“I’m sure Conte will be looking to reshape the squad at Tottenham this summer as well. So the players who are maybe down the pecking order right now might have to be moved on to raise funds for their own transfer plans. So I think yeah, a big summer ahead for Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn. And I think Spurs, I’m sure they will be looking to clear the decks and give Conte what he wants in the transfer market,” said O’Rourke, speaking to This Is Futbol.

If Tottenham want to be successful, they have to back their manager, and Conte has proven in the past he can win trophies if the board trust him and give him what he wants. Some players will have to leave to balance the books, but as long as the money is invested wisely, moving on the likes of Bergwijn and Moura will be the right move.