Liverpool defender Joe Gomez is set to be offered a new contract amid interest from other clubs.

Gomez has been linked to multiple Premier League clubs in recent times, according to 90min. Newcastle, Leicester, Tottenham, and West Ham are said to be interested in the defender, and he could leave the club in search of first-team football.

However, Liverpool are set to offer Gomez a new deal to stay at the club, according to the Liverpool Echo. Gomez has operated as a backup right-back when Trent Alexander-Arnold has been unavailable but has found himself falling down the pecking order at centre-back.

After Liverpool signed Ibrahima Konate, Gomez now finds himself fourth choice central defender, with Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip also in front of him. Nobody would blame Gomez for looking to leave the club, as he’s more than capable to start for other Premier League sides.

If Liverpool fail to sign a new right-back to rival Alexander-Arnold, then this may be the reason they are considering keeping hold of Gomez. Rather than spending money on someone who isn’t going to play regularly, they might see Gomez as the man to deputise when Alexander-Arnold can’t play.