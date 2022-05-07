Liverpool vs Tottenham team news – Plenty of changes from Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool face Tottenham in what could be a crucial game for both sides, with Liverpool battling for the title and Tottenham pursuing a top-four finish. 

Jurgen Klopp has decided to recall some of his stars who missed the Newcastle win in their last Premier League game. Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Thiago and Mohamed Salah all return to the starting eleven.

Interestingly, Klopp has opted for Jordan Henderson over Naby Keita, and there is no place in the starting eleven for Diogo Jota.

Dejan Kulusevski returns to the starting eleven, after coming off the bench and providing two assists last time out against Leicester.

Full team news below from their respective official Twitter accounts.

Liverpool can’t afford to slip up, with Manchester City in electric form and holding a slight advantage over Liverpool. Tottenham are in a similar position in their pursuit of the Champions League places, with Arsenal regularly picking up points.

Either way, it should make for an excellent game between two of the best sides in the league, especially since the turn of the year.

