Man City identify shock Fernandinho replacement from bitter rivals

Manchester City are interested in signing Paul Pogba on a free transfer this summer as the Manchester United star’s contract comes to an end at Old Trafford.

This is according to the Dail Mail, who report that Pep Guardiola wants to add a new versatile central midfielder ahead of next season to fill the void that is likely to be left by captain Fernandinho, who is also out of contract at the end of the season.

The City boss has seen his team underachieve this season as they are likely to just win the Premier League this campaign, and a part of that is the Manchester club’s squad depth, as they never replaced Benjamin Mendy and Ferran Torres in the previous windows.

Guardiola and the club’s board clearly don’t want this to happen again and therefore replacing their captain is a must this summer.

Signing Pogba, however, would be a shock, as it is a move nobody would have seen coming. The Frenchman has been linked to the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus states the Daily Mail but a move to City could be an ideal move for the World Cup winner.

City certainly have the financial muscle to table a sizeable contract to Pogba, who currently earns £290,000-per-week at Old Trafford, which would please the 29-year-old from a personal point of view but the football side could see the World Cup winner shine as he does for his national team.

Pogba has often been praised for his performances with France and many have attributed this to the United man playing with better players alongside him. The midfielder would certainly have that in the blue half of Manchester and nobody doubts that Guardiola will do his best to bring the best out of the 29-year-old, who is an incredible player on his day.

Under transfer regulations, City cannot make a formal offer to Pogba until the end of the season, which gives overseas clubs an advantage as they have been able to formally discuss a move with the player and his representatives since the turn of the year.

This would be an incredible story should it happen and it is one that won’t go down well with the red half of Manchester.