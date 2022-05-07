Manchester United star seen smiling as Brighton scored their third goal

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo was seen smiling as Brighton scored their third goal of the game.

Brighton defeated Manchester United 4-0 in what was a dominant game from the south coast side. Brighton had only scored 12 times this season at home, but added an extra four to Manchester United who are experiencing one of their worst seasons since the Premier League began.

Ronaldo was caught smiling after Brighton scored their third, as seen in the video below.

Ronaldo laughing at his defense… Wetin we Barca fans go come do, esp wen Eric Garcia and Mingueza are manifesting pic.twitter.com/1PNqWB7ENO — sheyi_williams (@sheyi_williams) May 7, 2022

Rather than smiling and laughing with joy, it was clear to see that Ronaldo was in pure disbelief at how badly his team was performing. There’s only so much you can do as a striker, and the blame certainly wasn’t on the Portuguese star against Brighton.

Erik ten Hag, known for his free-flowing attacking football, may have to focus on sorting out the Manchester United defence first.

Many fans have been quick to blame Harry Maguire for their defensive downfall this season, but none of the goals against Brighton came whilst he was on the pitch.