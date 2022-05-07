Manchester United are targeting Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise less than a year after he joined Crystal Palace.

Olise joined Crystal Palace in August 2021 after they activated his release clause to sign him from Reading. The tricky attacking midfielder has impressed in his first season in the Premier League, and it’s attracted the interest of Manchester United.

According to Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have been scouting the young star in recent months.

Sources have now told Stretty News that Olise will be available for around £35m this summer. The 20-year-old has managed eight assists in all competitions this season, and it’s proving to be a smart signing for Palace, who could make a £27m profit in less than 12 months.

Olise cost Palace £8m, according to BBC Sport, and their model of buying younger players is already paying off. Marc Guehi was also signed last summer, and he has already captained The Eagles at times.

Manchester United are likely to be in the market for a wide player this summer, with Marcus Rashford failing to impress this season. Anthony Elanga has often started ahead of him, and despite impressing, they may want to sign an upgrade if their going to battle for the Premier League again.