Newcastle United could be on the verge of sealing a deal for captain Jamaal Lascelles to move to Nottingham Forest this summer.

This is according to transfer insider Dean Jones who spoke to GiveMeSport about the possible move for the 28-year-old and also stated that other clubs could move for the centre-back.

The journalist stated: “I think there’s a possibility that he goes to Forest, maybe.

“I think there will be a few clubs interested in signing him; high Championship, low-end Premier League, is probably where he will be looking.”

Newcastle needs to sell players this summer for financial fair play reasons reports I News and Lascelles is one of the names on the list to get the axe to fund future incomings.

The 28-year-old has been at Newcastle since 2014 and was part of the club’s promotion back to the Premier League but now the centre-back looks to be heading back to Nottingham Forest – the place where he started his career – who also could get promoted to England’s top division this season.