Newcastle to launch bid for Atletico Madrid star with Bruno’s approval

Newcastle are set to attempt to sign Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi, who is said to be friends with Bruno Guimaraes.

Juventus are reportedly interested in the Brazilian defender, but Tutto Mercato Web believe that Newcastle are leading the race to sign Lodi.

Newcastle are said to be ready to offer £21m for the Atletico defender, as they look to bolster their defence for next season.

This could cast doubts over the future of Matt Targett, as it seems unlikely that they sign two left-backs in the summer.

Lodi is said to be friends with Guimaraes, and Newcastle could bring in him to help the Brazilian settle in.