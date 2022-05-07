‘Not for me’ – Paul Robinson urges Spurs not to sign English star

Former Spurs keeper Paul Robinson thinks Max Aarons isn’t good enough to replace any of Matt Doherty or Emerson Royal.

Spurs have been strongly linked with 22-year-old for the past two transfer windows but Robinson believes Aarons isn’t much of an improvement over other two right-backs.

“Not for me. Aarons has been in and out of form this season.

“Would he be an improvement on what Spurs have already got? I don’t think that he would be. They have some quality in that area.

“Conte wants to play a system where the wing-backs have an important role. If Conte wants to improve that position then I think he has to look elsewhere.

“I think Spurs already have players who are as good as Aarons in that area.” – finished Robinson for Football Insider.

Max Aarons value has dropped considerably over last two years and he could leave Norwich for a discount fee this summer as the Canaries have already been relegated after poor results this campaign in Premier League.

