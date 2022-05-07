Soon-to-be new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is set to offer new deals to in-demand duo Reece James and Mason Mount.

According to the Daily Mail, Boehly is close to completing a £4.25bn takeover of Chelsea and has committed to keeping hold of the club for at least ten years.

Mount and James have been attracting interest from clubs around Europe, according to The Athletic, and Chelsea will undoubtedly be keen to keep hold of two of their young stars.

Boehly is set to offer Mount and James new deals when he he completes the purchase of Chelsea, as seen in the tweet below.

Marcos Alonso to Barcelona is not a given yet even if it's an attractive move to him. Unlike Toni Rudiger, he was always prepared to wait for new owners to come in then assess future. Chelsea's soon-to-be new owners also want to offer new deals to Reece James and Mason Mount. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 7, 2022

Chelsea fans will be hoping this is a sign of things to come under the new ownership, as tieing down players like Mount and James will be just as important as new signings.

The likes of Antonio Rudiger, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Andreas Christensen are all out of contract this summer, and the new owner won’t want a repeat of these mistakes, as the aforementioned trio should have held enough value to make some money on.

Mount and James aren’t set to be out of contract this summer, but they will want to secure their signatures before it’s too late.