Ralf Rangnick offered three forwards to sign for Manchester United, but the board declined the opportunity.

In January, Manchester United lost Anthony Martial on loan to Sevilla and Mason Greenwood due to being suspended by the club. This left United short in forward positions, and Rangnick has revealed he attempted to bring in an attacker, but the board said no.

“The answer at the time was no there was no player on the market that could really help us – there were a few, Diaz who is now at Liverpool, Alvarez who will be at Manchester City in the summer, Vlahovic who at the time still was with Fiorentina those are just three of them that come across my mind now,” said Rangnick, as reported by Sky Sports.

The board suggested that players wouldn’t be available so late in the window, but if someone as knowledgeable as Rangnick believes they should at least attempt to, then it’s probably a good idea.

Nothing may have come of it, but there was no harm in trying, and it may have heavily affected Manchester United’s chances of qualifying for the Champions League.

“I spoke to the board and said shouldn’t we at least speak and try and analyse if we could get a player either on loan or as a permanent deal but in the end the answer was no,” added Rangnick.

Often fans are quick to blame managers when their club doesn’t sign a player, but it isn’t always solely their fault. It’s the owners who hold the money, so when a decision has to be made, ultimately, it’s theirs to make.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo has been performing well this season, giving him a rest in a less significant game may have helped him to perform in the important fixtures. Now, the likes of Diaz and Alvarez have been snapped up by Premier League rivals.