Referee admits he should have given Chelsea a penalty in Champions League loss

Referee Tom Henning Ovrebo has admitted he should have given Chelsea a penalty in their Champions League loss to Barcelona in 2009.

It’s not often we hear referee’s come out and admit their mistakes, but it’s something that I’m sure many football fans would appreciate. However, waiting over ten years doesn’t mean too much, and Ovrebo has admitted he should gave given Chelsea a penalty back in 2009.

“I don’t think the Chelsea supporters are correct when they claim four of five penalties, but I think everybody that knows football and the laws of the game knows there should have been a penalty given,” said Ovrebo, speaking to the Daily Mail.

Ovrebo waved away multiple potential penalty opportunities when Chelsea were looking to put the game to bed, and it’s unlikely their fans will ever forgive him.

Andres Iniesta scored late on to send Barcelona into the final on away goals.