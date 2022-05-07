Tottenham receive boost in race for Pau Torres which also benefits Man United and Chelsea

Tottenham have been given encouragement that Villarreal could sell centre-back Pau Torres for £10million below his asking price of £55million this summer.

The Athletic reported last month that Antonio Conte wants a left-sided centre-back for his back three system this summer and Torres now seems to be the player in the lead for that role.

The Spanish international has a £55million release clause in his contract reports Football Insider but with Villarreal looking to raise funds, the 25-year-old could be sold for around the £45million mark.

This would also benefit Manchester United and Chelsea, who are also said to be interested in the Spanish centre-back according to Fabrizio Romano.

If United move for the Villarreal centre-back that could be seen as a step towards moving on from Harry Maguire, as the left-footed centre back would take the Englishman’s place beside Raphael Varane.

Chelsea will need to replace the outgoing Antonio Rudiger who is set to join Real Madrid in the summer, according to Sky Sports, and Torres would be a brilliant fit for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Whoever gets the 25-year-old will be getting an excellent centre-back. The Spaniard is very consistent in his performances and is a brilliant passer of the ball, but will need to add a bit more aggression to his game if he is to play in the Premier League

This would be a brilliant deal for Spurs to fill their left-sided centre-back role but the London club will need to be careful not to lose their man to United or Chelsea, just like they did with Luis Diaz to Liverpool.