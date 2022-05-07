Video: Brighton score twice in a matter of minutes to continue Manchester United demolition

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
Brighton scored twice in a matter of minutes to continue their demolition of Manchester United.

Brighton scored their third of the game through Pascal Gross, which was swiftly followed by a goal from Leandro Trossard which after a lengthy VAR check, was given.

Moises Caicedo opened the scoring for Brighton in the first half, before Marc Cucurella doubled their lead.

Pictures below from Sky Sports, NBC Sports, and DAZN Canada.

Erik ten Hag is likely to be watching on in disbelief wondering what he’s got himself into, and he’s going to have his work cut out when he arrives in the summer.

