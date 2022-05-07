Moises Caicedo drilled one in from range to give Brighton the lead at home to Manchester United.

The Ecuadorian capitalised on a sloppy Manchester United star to drill one in from outside the area, leaving David De Gea with no chance.

United failed to clear, and Caicedo drilled one through Victor Lindelof’s legs in the Brighton sunshine.

Pictures below from BEIN Sports, NBC Sports, and Sky Sports.

Unless Manchester United win their last two games, it will be their worst ever season since the Premier League began.