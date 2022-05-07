Video: Coady scores injury time equaliser to dent Chelsea’s top four hopes

Conor Coady scored a header deep into added time to equalise for Wolves and dent Chelsea’s top-four hopes.

Chelsea looked set to comfortably achieve top four, but after a run of poor form, Arsenal and Tottenham have been gifted a chance to overtake their London rival.

Thomas Tuchel’s men currently sit four points ahead of Arsenal and six points ahead of Tottenham, but they both have a game in hand on Chelsea.

Coady’s header also gives Wolves an excellent chance of catching West Ham in the race for Europe.

Pictures below from BEIN Sports, Sport.TV Direto, and NBC Sports.