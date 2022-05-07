Video: Cucurella rifles past De Gea to double Brighton’s lead against Manchester United

Brighton and Hove Albion Manchester United FC
Posted by

Marc Cucurella rifled past David De Gea to double Brighton’s lead at home to Manchester United.

The Spaniard dumped more misery on Manchester United after Moises Caicedo opened the scoring in the first half. Just a few minutes after half-time, Cucurella rifled one past De Gea to double Brighton’s lead.

Ralf Rangnick brought on Fred and Edinson Cavani at half-time, and the substitutions didn’t quite have the impact he expected.

Pictures below from BEIN Sports and Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal and Manchester United receive boost in pursuit of £70m star
Video: Caicedo drills one in from range to give Brighton the lead against Manchester United
Journalist suggests Tottenham will sell attacking duo this summer

Brighton had been struggling for goals at home this season, which says a lot about Manchester United’s current defensive issues.

More Stories Marc Cucurella

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.