Marc Cucurella rifled past David De Gea to double Brighton’s lead at home to Manchester United.

The Spaniard dumped more misery on Manchester United after Moises Caicedo opened the scoring in the first half. Just a few minutes after half-time, Cucurella rifled one past De Gea to double Brighton’s lead.

Ralf Rangnick brought on Fred and Edinson Cavani at half-time, and the substitutions didn’t quite have the impact he expected.

Pictures below from BEIN Sports and Sky Sports.

"What a GREAT day this is turning into for Brighton!" ? A brilliant finish from Marc Cucurella to double their lead at the Amex… pic.twitter.com/0irLtjZpkp — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 7, 2022

2-0 Brighton!! Cucurella with a banger pic.twitter.com/05FjpfTduM — Back Again W/Troopz Podcast (@backagain) May 7, 2022

Brighton had been struggling for goals at home this season, which says a lot about Manchester United’s current defensive issues.