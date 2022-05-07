Video: Declan Rice goes on disgraceful rant in tunnel after West Ham defeat

West Ham’s dream of winning the Europa League came to an end on Thursday night as the Premier League side fell at the semi-finals stage at the hands of Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Hammers were knocked out 3-1 on aggregate and the night as a whole was an emotional one for everybody involved.

It started with Aaron Cresswell being sent off in the first half of the match, whilst West Ham boss David Moyes was sent off for kicking a ball at a ball boy and now, to add to this, a video of Declan Rice has come to light showing the midfielder abusing the referee after his performance.

Declan Rice with a few choice words to the referee in the tunnel last night.. A fine incoming you'd imagine! pic.twitter.com/wTToMjCa2n — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) May 6, 2022

The 23-year-old is seen telling Spanish referee Jesús Gil Manzano how poor he was all night and even hints at corruption.

This isn’t a good look for Rice and it is disgraceful that the Englishman had the audacity to question the referee’s integrity in public. The ref had a tough job to do on an emotional occasion and no official deserves to be harassed like this after the final whistle.