Video: Lukaku bags brace for Chelsea after failing to score a league goal this year

Chelsea FC Wolverhampton Wanderers
Chelsea took the lead through a Romelu Lukaku penalty as he scores his first league goal since December 2021.

Lukaku has struggled since his move back to Chelsea last summer, but he was offered a rare start by manager Thomas Tuchel against Wolves.

The Belgian scored from the spot after winning the penalty himself, and then followed it up with another goal just a few minutes later.

Pictures from NBC Sports, BEIN Sports, and LIVE USA.

Lukaku will have been delighted to have grabbed a brace after recent criticism and proved to Tuchel that he was right to start him.

