Chelsea took the lead through a Romelu Lukaku penalty as he scores his first league goal since December 2021.
Lukaku has struggled since his move back to Chelsea last summer, but he was offered a rare start by manager Thomas Tuchel against Wolves.
The Belgian scored from the spot after winning the penalty himself, and then followed it up with another goal just a few minutes later.
Pictures from NBC Sports, BEIN Sports, and LIVE USA.
GOAL!
Romelu Lukaku gives Chelsea the lead from the penalty spot ?#CHEWOL | #CFC
pic.twitter.com/I09FUAEoPX
— Fast Football Goals (@fastfootygoal) May 7, 2022
Chelsea's second goal against Wolverhampton by Lukakupic.twitter.com/ehDaYKeWpO
— Leo Messi (@Messi_10_30) May 7, 2022
GOAL!
Lukaku makes it 2-0 to Chelsea ?#CHEWOL | #CFC
pic.twitter.com/t6Bbj4hEcD
— Fast Football Goals (@fastfootygoal) May 7, 2022
Lukaku is back in the starting XI and back on the scoresheet for Chelsea!
He buries the penalty to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead.
?: @USA_Network #CHEWOL | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/bwk1YJywzZ
— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 7, 2022
Lukaku will have been delighted to have grabbed a brace after recent criticism and proved to Tuchel that he was right to start him.