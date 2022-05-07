Chelsea took the lead through a Romelu Lukaku penalty as he scores his first league goal since December 2021.

Lukaku has struggled since his move back to Chelsea last summer, but he was offered a rare start by manager Thomas Tuchel against Wolves.

The Belgian scored from the spot after winning the penalty himself, and then followed it up with another goal just a few minutes later.

Pictures from NBC Sports, BEIN Sports, and LIVE USA.

GOAL! Romelu Lukaku gives Chelsea the lead from the penalty spot ?#CHEWOL | #CFC

pic.twitter.com/I09FUAEoPX — Fast Football Goals (@fastfootygoal) May 7, 2022

Chelsea's second goal against Wolverhampton by Lukakupic.twitter.com/ehDaYKeWpO — Leo Messi (@Messi_10_30) May 7, 2022

Lukaku is back in the starting XI and back on the scoresheet for Chelsea! He buries the penalty to give Chelsea a 1-0 lead. ?: @USA_Network #CHEWOL | #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/bwk1YJywzZ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 7, 2022

Lukaku will have been delighted to have grabbed a brace after recent criticism and proved to Tuchel that he was right to start him.