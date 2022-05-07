Zaha looking to leave Premier League with several clubs interested

With just one year left on his contract, Crystal Palace could look to cash in on Wilfried Zaha this summer as the 29-year-old won’t sign a new deal with the London club.

This has gauged the interest of many clubs around Europe and according to Todofichajes, Zaha is looking to leave the Premier League in search of a new challenge.

One of the clubs interested is La Liga side Sevilla, who Todofichajes state could sign the Englishman for around €30million.

The Spanish side will face competition, however, with several clubs such as Udinese, Lyon and Marseille said to be keeping an eye on the Crystal Palace man’s situation.

The future of Zaha is a topic that seems to pop up every transfer window as the Crystal Palace man is very talented but has never got the chance to have a proper go at one of the big clubs.

The winger had a brief spell at Manchester United between 2013 and 2015 but never got the chance to show what he could do at the club, making just two league appearances for the Red Devils.

The 29-year-old has also been linked with Arsenal many times, including this summer, and football.london state that the Palace man could be a replacement for Nicolas Pepe, should the Arsenal winger be sold this summer.

Whether it is England or abroad, Palace will be seriously considering Zaha’s sale this summer or face losing him for free next season. For the first time, the Eagles can afford to accept a bid for the 29-year-old, as they have two really talented players in Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze to fill the void.