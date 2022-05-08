West Ham United are reportedly stepping up their interest in a potential Chelsea transfer raid this summer.

The Hammers want to improve their attack in the upcoming transfer window, with David Moyes requesting signings up front to strengthen his side after a slightly frustrating season.

Despite showing plenty of potential earlier on in the campaign, West Ham have not emerged as serious contenders for the top four, and also exited the Europa League at the semi-final stage.

According to Todo Fichajes, one name described as “gaining strength” with WHUFC is young forward Armando Broja, who has shone on loan at Southampton from Chelsea this season.

Broja has shown great potential in his time with the Saints, scoring nine goals in all competitions, and troubling Premier League defences with his pace and skill.

One imagines Chelsea might want to use the 20-year-old in their first-team in the near future, but West Ham seem to hope they can lure him away.

According to Todo Fichajes, it could cost around €18million to bring Broja to the London Stadium.