Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a transfer deal for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, though it hinges on them qualifying for the Champions League.

The Gunners look to have moved into pole position to sign Tielemans this summer, with Manchester United no longer in the running due to them slipping out of the race for the top four, according to the Sun.

The report adds that Tielemans will likely cost £40million, with Leicester resigned to losing their star midfielder this summer.

CaughtOffside recently revealed that Tielemans was certain to leave the King Power Stadium at the end of this season, with Arsenal and Tottenham among his main suitors.

It could still be that Spurs will overtake the Gunners in the race for that final Champions League place, and perhaps that will end up being crucial to deciding Tielemans’ future.

Arsenal fans will surely be desperate for this deal to go through, with the Belgian proving himself to be a top talent in his time in the Premier League and surely someone who’d be a major upgrade on Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park.

Man Utd could also have done with signing Tielemans as they’re set to lose Paul Pogba at the end of his contract, while Scott McTominay and Fred have been disappointing at Old Trafford this term.