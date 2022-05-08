Arsenal could play a key role in the future of Edinson Cavani

Alexandre Lacazette looks set to leave Arsenal this summer upon the expiration of his contract with the Gunners and there is no sign of the Frenchman renewing his stay at present.

The London club has been linked with multiple strikers in the last few weeks as a result and now Todofichajes have stated that the Gunners are the frontrunners for Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak, who is one of La Liga’s most highly rated forwards.

This would be an incredible signing for Arsenal as the best is still to come from the Swedish striker and the Gunners would see him develop into his prime at their club.

If that deal goes through, Real Sociedad could make a move for Edison Cavani, who is out of contract with Manchester United at the end of the season.

Cavani is said to be very interested in playing in LaLiga and the Basque club has offered the Uruguayan that possibility. The Uruguayan will join an ambitious club that will most likely compete in the Europa League next season.

The 35-year-old has one eye on the World Cup in Qatar, which will be his last, and wants to be in top shape come November for the tournament.

Real Sociedad will offer the striker a two-year contract and a good salary to convince him to join. Cavani is a fan-favourite amongst United fans and is a beloved figure in the football world, and there is no doubt the supporters of La Real will be delighted to see him in their blue and white shirt as well.