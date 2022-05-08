Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin has been offered to Barcelona recently after they showed interest in him last summer.

Bellerin is currently on loan at Real Betis where he has managed 31 appearances this season. The Spanish right-back was in and out of the Arsenal team over the last few years but has impressed this campaign in La Liga.

Bellerin was recently offered to Barcelona, but it appears they are not interested in the Arsenal defender, according to Helena Condis Edo in the tweet below.

? Héctor Bellerín fue ofrecido al Barça hace poco de cara a la próxima temporada. La respuesta del Barça fue que de momento NO les interesaba, a diferencia del verano pasado,que sí se plantearon traerle cuando aún estaba Ramon Planes en el Club. Contado en @tjcope @partidazocope — Helena Condis Edo (@HelenaCondis) May 7, 2022

Bellerin is reportedly happy to stay at Real Betis on a permanent move this summer and is even happy to accept a reduced wage package to secure the move, according to Football Espana.

Arsenal have Takehiro Tomiyasu as their starting right-back, with Cedric Soares as a backup, so Mikel Arteta could look to cash in on the Spaniard and strengthen other areas of the pitch.

Ben White has even been utilised at right-back this season, so it makes sense for Arteta to let Bellerin leave on a permanent deal. Arsenal also have youngster Brooke Norton-Cuffy who has been impressive whilst on loan at Lincoln City this season, and Arteta might consider offering him a first-team slot in the summer.