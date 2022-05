Barcelona are set to rekindle their interest in PSG star Marco Verratti.

Xavi Hernandez looks set to bolster his midfield options this summer, with Frenkie De Jong linked with a move away from the club, according to The Times, who list both Manchester club as interested parties.

Now according to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are interested in PSG midfielder Marco Verratti. The report claims that the Spanish club attempted to sign Verratti several times in the past, most notably in 2017.