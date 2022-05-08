Eddie Howe admits Newcastle star came to his office over controversial interview

Allan Saint-Maximin sat down for an interview with French outlet So Foot this week, where the Frenchman spoke about his Newcastle teammates in a bad light.

The winger said to the outlet: “The day when I have a player capable of finishing the actions, I will make seasons with 10 to 15 assists, and I will change dimensions in people’s heads.”

Saint-Maximin has been criticised lately for not contributing more, with the winger producing just five goals and four assists across 32 games in the Premier League this season.

Following his comments, Saint-Maximin took it upon himself to go and speak to Eddie Howe in his office, as the 25-year-old claims he never said what was written in the piece.

In response to that, the Magpie’s boss told Sky Sports in a press conference:

“You’ll probably need to ask him what he meant, but I don’t think it was a criticism of his teammates. I accepted and was happy with his explanation. In no way did he mean to damage the unity we’ve built. We’ll be speaking to the squad to make sure there’s no fallout”

Saint-Maximin has many attributes to become a superb player but the winger needs to work more on his end product. Newcastle fans love the Frenchman and will be willing him on to do better, despite what was said this week.