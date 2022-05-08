Manchester United are reportedly considering a transfer move for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan N’Dicka this summer.

The 22-year-old is emerging as one of Europe’s brightest young talents after some superb performances this season in both the Bundesliga and the Europa League, as he’s helped his side reach the final of the competition.

According to Don Balon, Man Utd’s new manager Erik ten Hag could be keen on signing N’Dicka this summer, with the France Under-21 international possibly set to be available for around €20million.

There’s always a risk that N’Dicka isn’t quite ready for such a step up, but he does look like a player with a big future, and it might be good for United to move for him early, while he’s still available for relatively cheap.

That’s what’s often helped Liverpool do so well in the transfer window in recent times, and it’s the kind of recruitment United need to start getting better at after over-spending so often on big names who’ve flopped at Old Trafford.

Arsenal were also linked with N’Dicka by the Daily Express a year ago, which suggests the young Frenchman has been on bigger clubs’ radars for some time now.