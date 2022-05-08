Everton have joined the race for Arsenal transfer target Clement Lenglet.

Arsenal have been showing their interest in the French defender, according to SPORT, who is reportedly not in the plans of Xavi Hernandez for next season.

Now, Fichajes are reporting that Everton have entered the race for Lenglet, and they also list Sevilla and Tottenham as interested parties.

Arsenal seems an unlikely destination for Lenglet, especially with Ben White and Gabriel performing well this season. Regular first-team minutes may not be guaranteed at The Emirates, but it could be a different story at Goodison Park.

With Everton struggling towards the bottom of the table, Frank Lampard may be looking to improve his defensive situation this summer. Although plenty of numbers in defence, the likes of Mason Holgate and Michael Keane have struggled with consistency this season.

Yerry Mina is undoubtedly Everton’s best defender, but his regular injuries could be a concern for the club, and they may look to cash in on the Colombian this summer.

According to Spotrac, Mina is Everton’s highest paid player, and they can’t afford to be paying him £120,000 a week to spend half the season on the treatment table.