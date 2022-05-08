How Ferguson’s private talks with Ronaldo could influence Man United star’s summer transfer decision

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been holding private talks with Sir Alex Ferguson over his Manchester United future.

The Portugal international returned to Man Utd last summer when he joined from Juventus late on in the transfer window, and it’s fair to say he’s had a mixed second spell so far.

Although Ronaldo himself remains as lethal as ever in front of goal, there’s no doubt the Red Devils are a long way from being the force they were under Ferguson.

Still, according to the Daily Mirror, the former United manager has been meeting regularly with Ronaldo and wants the 37-year-old to stay at Old Trafford for another year.

The report states that Fergie is keen for Ronaldo to protect his legacy at the club by committing his future for a little longer, and it will be interesting to see if the player listens to his old boss.

It seems a gamble, however, to stick with United when they’re in such a mess, though of course things could change under incoming new manager Erik ten Hag next season.

The Dutchman might be unsure about Ronaldo anyway, though, due to his age and how he might fit into his high-pressing tactical system.