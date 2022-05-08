Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has slammed Ralf Rangnick for the way he has handled his recent interviews.

Rangnick has been fairly reserved in interviews until recent weeks, but he is now questioning the players and the board after a string of poor performances.

Speaking to his FIVE Podcast, Ferdinand has questioned Rangnick for speaking to the public about internal problems at Manchester United.

“When I hear the manager speaking, we have never been a club that airs its dirty laundry in public. The guy is talking about details which should be kept within the club; ‘I tried to tell the board to sign this player or that player’. Talk to the board. Don’t talk to the public,” said Ferdinand.

Rangnick recently claimed that he had suggested to the club that they sign a forward in the last few days of the January transfer window, but the board refused his request, as reported by Sky Sports. It seems that the Manchester United manager is trying to deflect any criticism to the board rather than himself.

“It makes him look a bit better and takes the responsibility off him. I don’t think it is right what he is doing. Yeah you are disappointed, of course, but speak about [those things] and iron it out at the club. When you are gone, then you can say your piece, maybe. Doing it when you are there right now doesn’t help anybody,” added Ferdinand.

Rangnick is still set to stay at the club in an advisory role at the end of the season, so questioning decisions made by the board in public isn’t going to benefit anyone.

Hopefully for Manchester United fans, Rangnick’s comments will have prompted the board to be more aggressive in the transfer market, and give the likes of Rangnick and Erik ten Hag what they want.