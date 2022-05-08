“There is interest” – Manchester United target breaks silence on transfer rumours

Manchester United FC
Manchester United will be looking for a new striker in this summer’s transfer window, but one of their rumoured targets might not be looking for a move to Old Trafford.

Ajax striker Sebastien Haller has broken his silence on recent transfer rumours involving a possible move to follow Erik ten Hag to Man Utd this summer, but it seems he’s planning to stay where he is.

Haller had recently been linked as an option for the Red Devils in a report from the Sun, who stated he was seen as a cheap alternative to Tottenham front-man Harry Kane.

Still, even if Ten Hag is swapping Amsterdam for Manchester this summer, Haller insists he’s happy with life at his current club.

Speaking to Dutch outlet NOS, Haller said: “Of course, there is interest from clubs.

Sebastien Haller has responded to Man Utd transfer rumours
“But I always say: interest is something different than an offer and a transfer is something else.

“No I won’t follow him (Ten Hag). I feel good here at the club and in the city.”

United could do well to consider other options up front, with plenty of other big names out there.

Darwin Nunez has been strongly linked with the club by journalist Pedro Almeida recently…

Meanwhile, Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has also been mentioned as an option by the Daily Mirror, even if Arsenal or Liverpool look a more likely destination for the Nigeria international.

