Heavyweight champion of the world has funny dig at Man United

Lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury is a well-known supporter of Manchester United and couldn’t resist having a dig at his side after the Red Devils’ 4-0 defeat at the hands of Brighton yesterday.

It was yet another dark day in a horrific season for the Manchester club, which has since been branded as embarrassing by many associated with the club. United are currently sitting sixth in the league and runs the risk of losing their Europa League spot, should West Ham win their two games in hand.

Fury took the laughing instead of crying approach yesterday and took to Instagram to brighten some other United fans’ day.

The boxer wrote on his Instagram story during the Brighton game: “Shocking, this. We are having a shocking season. Bring on 2022-23.”

During the video, the United fan could also be heard saying: “I tell you what, never mind the Gypsy King retiring. What you saying, United? Why don’t they f*cking retire?!”

Fury announced that he was retiring from boxing after his last fight with Dillian Whyte, in which the Gypsy King won by knockout. Many United fans would probably agree with the boxing superstar in wishing some of their stars would retire, as this is a team that is so out of touch with what it means to play for Manchester United.