Tottenham are reportedly looking the major favourites to complete a free transfer deal for West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Although Manchester United had also considered a swoop for the Baggies shot-stopper, it seems Spurs are now in pole position as the Red Devils decided they were happy with their current options, according to the Daily Mirror.

Johnstone has shone in his time with West Brom, and also regularly makes Gareth Southgate’s England squads, even though he only has three caps to his name.

It seems clear the 29-year-old could be a useful backup ‘keeper for a number of top clubs, and he’s likely to challenge Hugo Lloris for his place in Antonio Conte’s side.

Man Utd, by contrast, already have David de Gea and Dean Henderson fighting for that number one spot, so there isn’t as much of a need to bring in Johnstone as well.

Spurs would do well to land an experienced and proven player like Johnstone on a free, and their fans will hope other smart business can be struck this summer.

THFC remain in the fight for a top four place, but Arsenal are the favourites and it’s clear this squad needs work if next season is to be any better.