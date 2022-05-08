Juventus look set to sign Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic on a free transfer this summer.

Matic recently announced he would be leaving Manchester United this summer, he confirmed on his Instagram.

Manchester United agreed to terminate his contract this summer, to allow him to leave on a free transfer, and Juventus look set to sign the Serbian midfielder, according to the Daily Star. The report also states that Matic will receive a £10m signing on fee if he is to join the Italian giants.