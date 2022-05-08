Juventus look set to sign Manchester United star this summer

Juventus look set to sign Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic on a free transfer this summer.

Matic recently announced he would be leaving Manchester United this summer, he confirmed on his Instagram.

Manchester United agreed to terminate his contract this summer, to allow him to leave on a free transfer, and Juventus look set to sign the Serbian midfielder, according to the Daily Star. The report also states that Matic will receive a £10m signing on fee if he is to join the Italian giants.

Nemanja Matic in action for Manchester United this season.
With Paul Pogba out of contract this summer, you’d expect Manchester United to prioritise a midfielder in the coming months. Although Pogba and Matic haven’t been regular starters throughout the season, an upgrade is needed on Fred and Scott McTominay, and to provide improved squad depth.

The pace of the Italian league could suit Matic, who has struggled this season due to his declining physicality. Although he’s never been blessed with pace anyway, the speed of the Premier League has increased over recent years, with many teams operating a high press, high tempo system.

