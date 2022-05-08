Manchester United could reportedly be in line to pounce if Chelsea fail to get a deal done for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer.

The France international is an elite young talent and seems ideal for Chelsea’s needs as both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are about to be out of contract this summer.

According to Todo Fichajes, Man Utd could swoop in as it now looks like the Blues’ €65million pursuit of Kounde is in some doubt due to the club’s change in ownership.

The report explains that this means Chelsea’s move for Kounde is less certain, and the Red Devils would do well to win the race for his signature if possible.

Harry Maguire has been a real weak link in this United squad, who have conceded 56 goals in the Premier League this season – their highest ever tally in the competition.

Kounde could be ideal to help MUFC get back to their best, and it will be interesting to see how this saga pans out amid all the uncertainty at Stamford Bridge at the moment.