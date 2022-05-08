Leicester City are set to rival Chelsea and Liverpool for Torino defender Gleison Bremer.

Bremer is a Brazilian defender who has been a key figure in Torino’s side in the last few years. At the age of 25, it could be time for Bremer to make that step up to a bigger club.

According to The Sun, Leicester City are now interested in the defender and reportedly met with Torino last week whilst in Italy for their Europa Conference League clash with Roma. Torini reportedly value Bremer at around £40m.

Leicester are believed to have offered Dennis Praet as part of the deal, with the Italian club interested in his services. The report also states that Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in the 25-year-old, alongside multiple European clubs.

Chelsea and Liverpool will be able to offer Bremer European football, which could persuade the Brazilian to join them over a club like Leicester. Regular minutes might be more likely at the Midlands side, but Chelsea will be in desperate need of a defender this summer.

With Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger all out of contract, Thomas Tuchel might be able to offer Bremer a regular starting spot if he’s unable to acquire any other defensive targets.