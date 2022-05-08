Liverpool receive vital boost in Premier League title race

Liverpool FC Manchester City
Posted by

Liverpool have received a vital boost in the Premier League title race, with Pep Guardiola revealing three of his defenders will be out for the season.

Liverpool dropped points against Tottenham on Saturday, meaning they now have a mountain to climb to win the league. Manchester City capitalised on Liverpool’s downfall, breezing past Newcastle with ease, scoring five goals on Sunday.

However, the victory wasn’t without consequence, as Guardiola has officially ruled out three of his defenders for the season, as seen in the tweet below.

More Stories / Latest News
Everton join the race for Arsenal transfer target
Video: Foden and Sterling complete Manchester City’s demolition of Newcastle
Video: Rodri scores bullet header after inch-perfect Kevin De Bruyne delivery

John Stones and Kyle Walker were unavailable for City’s game against Newcastle, but Ruben Dias did originally start the game. The Portuguese defender came off at half-time, and now Pep has confirmed the bad news.

Being without three key players is a monumental loss at this stage of the season, but to lose them all in defence rubs salt into the wounds.

Liverpool will be delighted to see the recent news from Guardiola, as the Spanish manager may have to turn to youth players to help the situation. CJ Egan-Riley, a 19-year-old defender, was brought on with four minutes remaining against Newcastle.

The young defender also started a game for Manchester City in the Champions League, so we could see Pep utilise him in the final few games.

More Stories John Stones Kyle Walker Ruben Dias

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.