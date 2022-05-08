Liverpool receive vital boost in Premier League title race

Liverpool have received a vital boost in the Premier League title race, with Pep Guardiola revealing three of his defenders will be out for the season.

Liverpool dropped points against Tottenham on Saturday, meaning they now have a mountain to climb to win the league. Manchester City capitalised on Liverpool’s downfall, breezing past Newcastle with ease, scoring five goals on Sunday.

However, the victory wasn’t without consequence, as Guardiola has officially ruled out three of his defenders for the season, as seen in the tweet below.

Guardiola says Walker, Stones and Dias are out until the end of the season — Sam Lee (@SamLee) May 8, 2022

John Stones and Kyle Walker were unavailable for City’s game against Newcastle, but Ruben Dias did originally start the game. The Portuguese defender came off at half-time, and now Pep has confirmed the bad news.

Being without three key players is a monumental loss at this stage of the season, but to lose them all in defence rubs salt into the wounds.

Liverpool will be delighted to see the recent news from Guardiola, as the Spanish manager may have to turn to youth players to help the situation. CJ Egan-Riley, a 19-year-old defender, was brought on with four minutes remaining against Newcastle.

The young defender also started a game for Manchester City in the Champions League, so we could see Pep utilise him in the final few games.