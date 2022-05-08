Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has tipped the club to seal a number of new signings this summer under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Man Utd have endured a miserable campaign, with the club already confirmed as being about to finish with the lowest number of points they’ve ever picked up in the Premier League era, as well as with the most goals conceded in a season since the breakaway league was formed 30 years ago.

It’s clear that Ten Hag will need to make plenty of changes to his squad when he takes over this summer, with Rangnick struggling since he took charge of the side.

The German tactician was brought in to manage the team after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking, and it’s a damning reflection of the state of the side that he expects there could be as many as eight new players coming in this summer.

“We haven’t spoken as yet but I can fully understand that both himself and myself that we should keep our focus on our current teams. Erik is leading the Dutch league and that’s what he will try to win, want to win the league with Ajax. We have agreed that we will speak at the end of the season and have a chat about all the things he wants to speak about,” Rangnick told Sky Sports.

He added: “There is already at least something like a number of players that are really top players for this club but as I said we need all the other areas. [I] suppose there will be six or eight new players. They should be top players to strengthen the quality of the squad.”

United have been linked with a number of big names as ever, but it remains to be seen precisely who these six or eight players could be.

Fabrizio Romano recently revealed in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that MUFC would “100%” be signing a new striker this summer.

“My understanding is also that Cristiano would have no problem accepting the arrival of another striker on the market,” Romano said. “Man United will 100% sign a new central striker but this is not linked to the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. There is an obvious need to replace Edinson Cavani, whose contract is about to expire, while there are also issues with players like Rashford and Martial, who aren’t providing enough goals for the club at the moment.”