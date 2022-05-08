Man United’s thrashing at the hands of Brighton sees them set two new unwanted Premier League records

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have hit an all-time low after their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brighton in yesterday’s Premier League clash.

The Red Devils’ season just goes from bad to worse, with this result now finally confirming what had already looked likely – that the club won’t be playing Champions League football next season.

It also means Man Utd are heading for their worst-ever points tally in a Premier League campaign, and for the most goals they’ve ever conceded since the competition began.

See below as the statisticians at Opta confirm that United have already reached these two all-time lows with one game still remaining…

Even if United win their last game, they will still have three fewer points than that disastrous 2013/14 season under David Moyes.

And how about this for a stat to show incoming manager Erik ten Hag that he needs to ask the club board for a huge amount of money to replace flops like Harry Maguire in defence?

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United star seen smiling as Brighton scored their third goal
Video: Brighton score twice in a matter of minutes to continue Manchester United demolition
Liverpool vs Tottenham team news – Plenty of changes from Jurgen Klopp

Remarkably, this season would almost certainly have been considerably worse if not for 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo carrying this team.

The veteran Portuguese forward may no longer be at his very best, but he’s still scored plenty of important goals for the team and has managed to maintain his usual standards while almost everyone else has let theirs drop.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo David Moyes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Ralf Rangnick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.