Man United’s thrashing at the hands of Brighton sees them set two new unwanted Premier League records

Manchester United have hit an all-time low after their 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brighton in yesterday’s Premier League clash.

The Red Devils’ season just goes from bad to worse, with this result now finally confirming what had already looked likely – that the club won’t be playing Champions League football next season.

It also means Man Utd are heading for their worst-ever points tally in a Premier League campaign, and for the most goals they’ve ever conceded since the competition began.

See below as the statisticians at Opta confirm that United have already reached these two all-time lows with one game still remaining…

58 – Manchester United’s defeat leaves them on 58 points with just one Premier League game remaining this season, guaranteeing that 2021-22 will see their lowest ever points total in a campaign in the competition (previously 64 in 2013-14). Rebuild? pic.twitter.com/LLQS4LTEy8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 7, 2022

Even if United win their last game, they will still have three fewer points than that disastrous 2013/14 season under David Moyes.

And how about this for a stat to show incoming manager Erik ten Hag that he needs to ask the club board for a huge amount of money to replace flops like Harry Maguire in defence?

56 – Manchester United have conceded 56 goals in the Premier League this season, their most in a single campaign in the competition. Alarming. pic.twitter.com/95BNpnJO5G — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 7, 2022

Remarkably, this season would almost certainly have been considerably worse if not for 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo carrying this team.

The veteran Portuguese forward may no longer be at his very best, but he’s still scored plenty of important goals for the team and has managed to maintain his usual standards while almost everyone else has let theirs drop.