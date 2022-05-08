Some of Manchester United’s players face wage reductions of up to 25% after failing to qualify for the Champions League this season.

Manchester United have statistically had their worse season since the Premier League began, finishing on their lowest ever points total, even if they win their final game.

It’s not only the club that will be hit by the failings, but the players are set to suffer significantly. According to the Daily Mail, some players are set to lose up to 25% of their wages for next season, due to failing to qualify for the Champions League.

The report states that Cristiano Ronaldo is set to see his wages reduced from £385,000 to around £288,000. The Portuguese star already took a pay cut to join the club but is now set to miss out on even more money if he stays next season.

This could spark transfer rumours for many Manchester United players, who could look to leave the club to receive a higher salary. The report claims that the players can negotiate a lesser reduction, but the club aren’t obliged to agree.

The club will suffer financially if they aren’t participating in the Champions League, so it makes sense as a business to pay the players less.