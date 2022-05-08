Newcastle United are monitoring the situation of Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford as the Toffees face the possibility of being relegated this season.

The Merseyside club will fight it out with Burnley and Leeds United in a bid to stay in the Premier League and if they go down, a whole host of players could end up leaving the club in order to stay in top-level football.

Talksport, however, claims that Pickford could be sold by Everton this summer; as they look to cash in on the England stopper, whether they stay up or not.

The goalkeeper’s time at Everton has been hit or miss, as the 28-year-old has been prone to mistakes in a Toffees shirt but the English international has also shown over the last few seasons just how good he can be – evident in last week’s 1-0 over Chelsea.

If the keeper is to be sold, Newcastle are said to be one of the clubs interested report Talksport. This seems very hard to believe as Pickford is a Sunderland boy and played for the club for six years between 2011 and 2017, and that’s after spending his youth career with The Black Cats as well.

Newcastle showed last week when booing Jordan Henderson off at St. James’ Park that they don’t forget about Sunderland links, so this deal on that basis alone would be very difficult to pull off.

Pickford is a solid goalkeeper when he wants to be and shone at the EUROS last summer. The Englishman could be an asset to a club but it’s hard to see that said club being Newcastle.