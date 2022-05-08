Ridiculous Eddie Nketiah stat puts Arsenal’s other strikers this season to shame

Eddie Nketiah has scored more goals from open play this season than Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put together.

Now, admittedly, Aubameyang left Arsenal for Barcelona in January, and has been in very good form since his move to the Nou Camp, but this really illustrates what a problem Mikel Arteta has had up front for so much of this season.

See below for the stat from afcstuff, who note that Nketiah now has four goals from open play, while Lacazette and Aubameyang managed just three between them…

Eddie Nketiah has now scored four goals from open play in the Premier League for Arsenal this season, more than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (2) & Alexandre Lacaazette (1) combined. #afc pic.twitter.com/JF3H5s9Uyl — afcstuff (@afcstuff) May 8, 2022

Nketiah has really made the most of his recent run in the first-team, with the youngster now surely making the club think again about trying to tie him down to a new contract.

The 22-year-old is closing in on becoming a free agent this summer, but there’s surely still a role for him at the Emirates Stadium as he seems to be almost single-handedly firing the Gunners into the top four with his superb run of scoring form.