Manchester United transfer target Kalvin Phillips has spoken about his future with current club Leeds United amid speculation over a potential summer move.

The England international has been linked as a target for Man Utd by the Manchester Evening News in recent times, and it makes sense that he’d be seen as a good addition to this struggling squad.

The Red Devils have issues in pretty much every area of their squad, and there’s no doubt midfield will be a priority as Paul Pogba is about to reach the end of his contract, while the likes of Fred, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek haven’t had the desired impact.

Still, Phillips seems to be playing down talk of a move, insisting he’s focused on Leeds until the end of his contract, which is due to expire in 2024.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds about his future, Phillips said: “I’ve made what I want to do clear. I’ve made my intentions clear. I want to be at Leeds and I’ll focus on that until my contract ends. I’m not really worried about it too much.

“It’s always been something I’ve been confident about sorting whenever it needs sorting. There’s always going to be noise when you’re an England international and you’re playing for one of the biggest teams in the country, and I think until the end of the season, I’ll be happy at Leeds and always will be.”

It would be hugely controversial for a Leeds lad like Phillips to leave the club for their bitter rivals United.

We’ve seen players move between the two clubs a few times, but it’s pretty rare and this would also be even more controversial due to the fact that Phillips grew up in Leeds and his family are all fans of the club.